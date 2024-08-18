Galway man’s Wild Atlantic Way tractor trek for Gaza raised almost €16,000

A Galway man’s 15-day trek in an open-top vintage tractor along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way has raised almost €16,000 for people in Gaza.

Pat Murphy, a teacher and father-of-four from Corofin braved the elements in his restored 1962 David Brown, which can only reach a maximum speed of 24kph and his 2,800km drive from Malin Head in Donegal to Mizen Head in Cork caught the attention of thousands of people and made headlines with local and national media.

The hope was to raise at least €5,000 on his GoFundMe page called ‘Malin to Mizen Charity Tractor Run for Concern’ but it has so far raised €15,756 for the aid organisation Concern Worldwide and its Gaza appeal.

Pat was accompanied on his adventure by his friend Tony Harrison who drove a campervan for them to sleep in each night.

Another friend, Brendan Joyce, transported Pat’s tractor from Corofin where he grew up to Malin Head and collected it when they reached Ireland’s most south-westerly point at Mizen Head.

To support Pat Murphy’s tractor fundraising trek for Gaza, go to his GoFundMe page

https://www.gofundme.com/f/malin-to-mizen-charity-tractor-run-for-concern.