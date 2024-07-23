Galway Bay FM

Galway man to be sentenced in October for sexual assault of teenage babysitter

A Galway man will be sentenced in October for the repeated sexual assault of a teenage girl who babysat his young children.

The 54-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the now 28-year-old woman, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to four charges of sexual assault.

The complainant was aged between 16 and 17 years old at the time of the offences, which happened on dates between June 1, 2012 and February 2014.

In her victim impact statement, she described the man as sub-human, a monster and master manipulator, who violated her in every way possible.

The prosecution said the teenager would often be left speaking to the man when he and his wife returned from a night out.

He would stay up chatting to her, and give her alcohol.

She later told gardaí the man would sexually assault her as she slept on the couch, while his wife and children slept upstairs.

There were also two occasions when he sexually assaulted her in two different local pubs after she happened to see him on a night out.

The victim said the man put effort into grooming her and wanted to isolate her, and made comments about her body and appearance, and found other ways to “get to her”.

The court heard that the man has a previous conviction for sexual assault on a younger child when he himself was a child, and this conviction is under appeal.

The case was adjourned until October 21st to allow for the preparation of reports in relation to sexual offenders treatment the man is currently undergoing.

