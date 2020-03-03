Galway man jailed over bogus charity collection in Cork

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man has been jailed for his role in carrying out a bogus collection for a suicide charity on the streets of Cork.

Francis Sweeney of 19 Liam Mellows Terrace, Bohermore pleaded guilty at Cork District Court this week.

The 49 year old came to the attention of Gardai in Cork City in July 2018 while he was purportedly collecting for a charity called Suicide Aware.

When approached by Gardai for a collection permit, Francis Sweeney handed over a document with someone else’s name on it.

Gardai then seized collection forms and €70 in cash he had collected.

According to the Irish Examiner, Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a six month jail term on the Galway man to run concurrently with a longer non-related sentence he is serving.