Galway man jailed for 3½ years for attempted rape of a child

print

A Galway man who attempted to rape a seven year old girl that was in the care of his mother has been jailed for 3½ years.

The Irish Times reports that the man appeared in front of Mr Justice White at the central criminal court.

The 24-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the anonymity of the child victim, brought the then seven year old girl to a bedroom and when the alarm was raised by another child, his mother found the girl with the man.

The man later admitted to Gardai that his intention was to rape the child and said he probably would have done it if his mother had not walked in on him.

The court heard details of a psychological report which outlined the accused man was severely mentally ill at the time and suffering psychotic symptoms.

The man pleaded guilty before the Central Criminal Court to attempted rape at his address in Co Galway on July 23rd, 2019. He has a number of previous convictions including possession of drugs for sale or supply, theft and criminal damage.

He has been in custody since the date of his arrest in October 2019, the detective sergeant in charge of the case told the court.

In sentencing on Friday, Mr Justice Michael White paid tribute to the girl and noted the effect of the trauma on the child.

Mr Justice White set a headline sentence of seven years before noting in mitigation the man’s guilty plea and serious psychiatric condition at the time of the offence.