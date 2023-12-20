Galway man jailed for 13 years for sexual abuse and rape of niece

A Galway man has been jailed for 13 and a half years for the “relentless and degrading” sexual abuse and rape of his niece.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said the accused man was “a demon from hell” and the court process was the hardest thing she had ever faced.

The 40-year-old man, who cannot be identified to protect the woman’s identity, continues to maintain his innocence.

He was found guilty by a Central Criminal Court jury of sexual assault, attempted rape and various types of rape on dates between 2007 and 2017.