One of the first parades of the St Patrick’s week celebrations worldwide has taken place in San Francisco in California with a Galway man as Grand Marshall.

Pat Uniacke, who was born in Craughwell, was Grand Marshall for this year’s Parade, the 172nd edition, organised by San Francisco United Irish Societies.

This year, the parade included more than 100 floats showcasing Irish dancers, bagpipe players, and police and fire departments with several local politicians in attendance, including Mayor of San Francisco London Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Assembly Member Matt Haney and State Sen. Scott Wiener.

The Irish Government was represented by Minister Simon Harris.

The theme of this year’s parade was ‘Hurling into the Future’. A apt theme as not only did Pat lead San Francisco to its first North American Senior Hurling Championship title, but the Co Galway native has also chaired both the North American County Board and the Treasure Island GAA Development.