Galway man given suspended sentence and 20 year driving ban over Cork crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man has received a suspended sentence and a 20 year driving ban following a crash in Co. Cork that left a woman brain damaged and in hospital for months.

Bríd Hallihan, who’s aged in her 30’s, was a passenger in a van which was hit by motorist Martin Feehan.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that Ms. Hallihan sustained serious injuries following what the judge called a ‘truly scandalous’ overtaking incident on February 16th of 2015, at Glencaum, Grenagh, Co. Cork.

She was in hospital for months and required rehabilitation.

Martin Feehan, with an address at Killaltanagh, Banagher, Co. Galway, had unsuccessfully fought the charges against him and was found guilty of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said Mr Feehan showed no regard for the rules of the road and expressed doubt that he had the required insight and capacity to drive safely.

According to the Irish Times, the judge said it was his view that Mr. Feehan should never be on a public road.

Martin Feehan received a three year suspended sentence and a 20 year driving ban.