Galway Bay FM

17 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway man claims his one million euro for EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle

Share story:
Galway man claims his one million euro for EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle

A Galway man today claimed his one million euro won in last Friday’s special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

The lucky winner bought his ticket at Monaghan’s Centra and Circle K on Seamus Quirke Road in Westside.

He says that Friday the 13th is now his new favourite date in the calendar.

Initially believing he had won €5,000; he was shocked to discover his prize was over €1 million.

He celebrated with a steak dinner, surprising a couple dining nearby by covering their bill, as they shared how it was their first night out in months.

Looking forward to sharing his win with family in Roscommon, he’s also planning to purchase a holiday home in the sun.

Share story:

Two Ballinasloe farms among finalists for Quality Milk Awards

Two farms in Ballinasloe are among eleven finalists for the 2024 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. The Arrabawn Larkin Farm and the Aurivo Co-op Kill...

Primary school winners announced in Galway anti-litter competition

The primary school winners of a county-wide anti-litter poster competition have been announced.Almost 1,000 entries were received by organiser Galway Coun...

Plaque unveiled in Tuam in memory of Community Warden Christy Corcoran

A plaque has been unveiled in Tuam in memory of Christy Corcoran, the town’s Community Warden who passed away in May of last year. The plaque is sit...

International conference on climate and culture to get underway in city

An international conference on climate and culture will get underway in the city tomorrow. “Climate on Culture 2024” is organised by the Idaho...