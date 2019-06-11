Galway man claims his 4 million euro Lottery windfall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway man who scooped Saturday night’s lotto jackpot of 4 million euro has collected his prize

The overjoyed man revealed at Lottery headquarters this evening that he learned he had won the Lotto at 1:30 on Sunday morning

The new millionaire four times over said he checked the ticket again and again just to be sure

He said he couldn’t sleep a wink and so he went out and took a walk around his town a few times.

He then waited for the rest of the family to get out of bed so he could tell them the good news.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his ticket at Joyce’s Supermarket in Doughiska Shopping Centre.