Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Galway Lotto players who purchased their tickets for Wednesday night’s draw in the Barna area are today being urged to check their tickets carefully.

It’s after a player in Barna matched five numbers and the bonus to win €41,295.

The winning ticket was purchased on Monday at Clarkes Supervalu in Barna Village.

The winning numbers in the draw were: 01, 03, 09, 14, 33, 43 and the bonus was 26.