Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway syndicate has won last night’s lotto jackpot worth €5.5m.

It’s understood the winning ticket belongs to a syndicate of workers at Galway City Council.

The winning numbers for last night’s draw were 9, 10, 17, 32, 33, 39 and the bonus was 47

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning store location of the €5.5m jackpot win will be revealed tomorrow.

