Galway lotto syndicate claim prize of €2.5m

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The lucky Galway lotto syndicate who won €2.5m in early June today claimed their prize at lottery HQ in Dublin.

The syndicate members were delighted to be the lucky winners of the jackpot in the June 5th draw after purchasing their winning online ticket through the National Lottery app.

The winning group, who wish to remain anonymous, revealed it was about an hour after the draw when the syndicate manager realised they had won.

They said they are used to receiving the emails to say ‘you have won a prize’ for when it might have been a match three, but never anything like this before.

They said they were in a bit of shock, so it took a while to sink in

They added when you’re the syndicate manager, it’s less pressure to buy the weekly tickets on the Shake, Pick & Play feature on the app instead of remembering the numbers that everyone has picked themselves.

The number of syndicate members has not been revealed, nor what they plan to spend their winnings on but they now have the cheque.