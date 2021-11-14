Galway Lotto player wins over Half a Million Euro in last night’s draw

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Lotto player in Galway is celebrating this afternoon after winning over €500,000 when they match five numbers and the bonus in the main draw.

The prize for match 5 and the bonus was €1,034,002 and the winning ticket shared their prize with a ticket holder in Dublin.

They will take home €517,001.

The Galway winner purchased their Quick Pick ticket at Murphy’s Centra store in Bóthar an Chóiste in Castlegar on the outskirts of the city.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto draw were: 07, 20, 23, 33, 36, 44 and the bonus was 10.

Lotto players still have the chance to become the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland as there was no winner of last night’s historic €19,060,800 jackpot.

If the numbers are yours, then contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.