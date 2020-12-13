Galway Lotto Player Wins over €46,000 in Last Night’s Draw

print

A Galway Lotto player is €46,234 richer this afternoon after matching five numbers and the bonus ball in last night’s main draw.

The winner matched five numbers and the bonus ball and was one of two who did so with the other winner coming from Wicklow.

Both players are sharing Lotto prize of €92,468 with the winning Galway ticket bought at Clybaun Stores in Knocknacarra.

The Lotto numbers from last night’s draw (Saturday 12th December) were: 03, 08, 10, 18, 22, 30 and the bonus number was: 31.

While there was no winner of last night’s €2.7 million Lotto jackpot, there were more than 98,000 players who won prizes. This Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot will roll to an estimated €3.2 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson has asked all players in Galway to check their tickets very carefully. If you are one of these big winners, it is asked that that you sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected], and they will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.

