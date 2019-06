Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Lotto player has scooped last night’s jackpot worth over 4 million euro.

The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 34, 37, 40, 47 and the bonus number was 7.

The winning ticket was sold at Joyce’s Supermarket in Doughiska.

Owner Pat Joyce says it’s a great day for Galway – to hear from Mr. Joyce, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…