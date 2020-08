Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Lotto player has won over €200 thousand in last night’s draw.

The prize of €207 thousand was won by a player with an online ticket, after they matched 5 numbers and the bonus ball in the main draw.

The numbers from last night’s draw are 4, 14, 23, 27, 33, 38 and the bonus number is 43.

The Galway winner of €207 thousand is being urged to contact the Lotto prize claims team as soon as possible.