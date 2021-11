Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Lotto player has scooped the top prize of €1m in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The winner numbers were 5, 8, 12, 26, 40, 41 and the bonus number was 32.

Lotto players across the county are now urged to check their tickets – and the National Lottery is working to reveal the name of the winning store.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of the €19m jackpot on offer in last night’s draw.