Galway Lotto Player Scoops €120,441 in last night’s draw

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A lucky Lotto player in Galway scooped €120,441 in last night’s draw by matching five numbers and the bonus. The west of Ireland winner was just one number away from winning the €8,697,641 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw. The ticket holder bought their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at SuperValu in Market Hall on Church Street in Gort, Co. Galway.

The Lotto numbers for last night’s draw (Saturday 20th March) were: 04, 27, 37, 43, 44, 46 and the bonus was: 32.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Peter Minihane and his wife Fiona O’Driscoll have owned the SuperValu in Gort for the last fifteen years. The Galway shop owner was overjoyed to hear the news that one of his customer’s had a windfall in last night’s Lotto draw: “We were delighted to receive the call that our family-run shop sold the winning Match 5 + Bonus ticket in last night’s Lotto draw. Our store employs over 70 members of staff so we’re certain that excitement will grow around the shop and the town as soon as word starts to spread. It’s great news for the community and we hope that the winner really enjoys their win.”

While there were over 105,000 winners in Saturday night’s Lotto draw, there was no overall winner of the €8,697,641 jackpot on offer. The midweek Lotto jackpot for Wednesday 24th March now rolls towards €9 million (est) and will be the biggest Lotto jackpot prize of the year.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.8 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.