Galway Lotto Player €40,000 richer following last night’s Draw

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The National Lottery is calling on its Lotto players in Galway to check their tickets after a prize worth €40,000 was won on its Lotto 5-4-3-2-1 game on last night’s draw.

The winning ticket, which matched five numbers out of seven on the Lotto Plus game, was sold at Dunnes Stores in the Westside Shopping Centre on Seamus Quirke Road, Co. Galway.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery has asked all players to check their tickets carefully. If it is you, sign the back of the ticket and get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and they will make arrangements for you to get your prize.

While there were more than 143,000 winners last night, there was no winner of the Lotto jackpot worth €10,284,221 and it heads for a whopping €11 million for this coming Wednesday’s draw.