Galway Local Enterprise Office records net jobs increase of 148 last year

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Minister for Enterprise is forecasting increased job creation in rural and regional parts of Ireland over the coming years.

The prediction comes as Galway Local Enterprise Office recorded a net jobs increase of 148 last year.

Nationally, the network recorded a net increase of almost 3,000 jobs in 2021.

The group’ annual employment results shows a client base of 277 in Galway in the period.

Launching the results, the Tánaiste said he intends to bring in five new workers’ rights including an extra bank holiday.

Leo Varadkar said the figures are encouraging, and Government will do more to back businesses and workers.