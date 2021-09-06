Galway Local Employment Services Staff Take Part In Protest At Leinster House

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Staff from local employment services in Galway are joining a protest in Dublin this lunchtime over concerns that the government is moving to privatise local services for the unemployed.

Job club services have been run as non-profits for years but SIPTU argues that the tender, which has been fast-tracked, will operate on a ‘paid by referral’ model as opposed to the existing ‘not for profit’ model which is community based and empathy focused.

Employees from Galway’s city base and the Ballinasloe base are joining up to 400 from centres nationwide at the rally at Leinster House.

SIPTU Lead Organiser Clement Shevlin is calling on the government to pause the process and hold a review before moving forward.