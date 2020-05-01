Galway likely to be disproportionately affected by the impact of Covid-19 on tourism

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is likely to be disproportionately affected by the impact of Covid-19 on tourism.

That’s according to a new report by consultancy firm, EY Ireland, which has revealed that 10 percent of Galway jobs are directly dependent on the tourism and hospitality sector.

The report shows less urbanised areas with higher dependence on tourism, will be more susceptible to COVID-19 shocks – with fewer alternative sectors that could compensate for job losses.

Pre-crisis, the accommodation and food sectors accounted for almost 180 thousand jobs nationwide.

Today, however, nearly 12 percent of those workers are availing of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

The EY report says growing the domestic and sustainable tourism market will be essential to help the industry recover from the impact of Covid-19.

One of its authors Simon McAllister, says both private and public stakeholders need to work together to help the sector survive.

