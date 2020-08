Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A man’s been rescued after his yacht got into difficulty on Galway bay this morning.

He was sailing from Barna to Ballyvaughan when a mast crashed on to the deck.

The man, who was alone on the boat, contacted the Coast Guard, who in turn sought the help of Galway Lifeboat, just before half past 9.

The yacht was located just off Furbo and the lifeboat crew took the man on board and towed the yacht to Spiddal.