Three people taken to UHG following water rescue near Barna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Lifeboat was last evening called out to rescue a number of kayakers in distress near Barna.

It’s understood three people were left stranded in the water for a time when their boat capsized.

Galway Lifeboat responded to the incident at around 5.30pm with assistance from the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 115 helicopter and Costelloe Bay Coast Guard.

All three people – two females and a male – were rescued from the water and returned to Barna Pier where they were met by emergency services and taken to UHG for assessment.