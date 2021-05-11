Galway Lifeboat assists yacht after vessel breaks moorings in Renville

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway RNLI Lifeboat came to the assistance of a large yacht last evening after it broke its moorings in Renville, Oranmore.

The Irish Coastguard sought the assistance of Galway Lifeboat at about 5.40pm and the lifeboat crew launched a short time later from Galway Docks.

Upon arrival at Renville, members of the Galway Bay Sailing Club were out on the water and towing the 32 foot yacht to safety.

Nobody was injured in the incident and there was no damage to the vessel.

Galway RNLI has urged all boat owners to ensure all vessel moorings are secure due to recent changeable weather conditions.