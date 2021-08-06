Galway Life Cycle Consortium included in Government bike and e-bike upcycling initiative

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Life Cycle Consortium has been included in a newly announced Government bike and e-bike upcycling initiative.

Consortium members, the Westside Resource Centre and the community bike workshop An Mheitheal Rothar will take part in the programme.

The Galway Life Cycle Consortium is one of five groups across the country selected for the pilot initiative.

The programme aims to develop a scheme for the provision of high quality refurbished bicycles and e-bikes.

€3 million funding has been announced for the initiative and will be administered by Pobal on behalf of the Departments of Community Development and Transport.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says bikes will get a second life and the people building them will provide a vital service in their communities through the project.