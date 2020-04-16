Galway libraries see upsurge in online use

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway libraries have seen a major upsurge in the use of e-books and audiobooks since they closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions.

That’s according to Junior Minister and Galway East TD Seán Canney, who says library staff are available to answer any questions about online services.

Nationally, the number of Borrowbox users has quadrupled to 18 thousand users in the last month, while the number of monthly loans has doubled to 120,000 between January and March.

Meanwhile, the Department of Rural and Community Development has allocated 200 thousand euro for libraries to purchase an additional five thousand e-books and audio books.

Minister Canney says libraries are a vital resource to local communities.

