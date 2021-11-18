Galway LGBTI+ groups secure over €90,000 in funding

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Community organisations providing LGBTI+ services in Galway have been awarded government funding of more than €90 thousand.

It’s as part of the National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy.

Funding grants aim to improve access to services for LGBTI+ people, and is part of a Government commitment to build a fairer and more inclusive society.

Amach! LGBT+ Galway will receive over €84 thousand for its equality project, while Galway Autism Partnership has been allocated over €5 thousand for its Stim and Shine project.

They were among 42 groups providing LGBTI+ services that will share funding of €1.5 million nationwide.