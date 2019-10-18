Galway-led research shows heart attack survivors not dealing with risk factors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-led study of heart attack survivors shows that while some have tried to change their habits, many aren’t succeeding in minimising the risk factors which contributed to the episode in the first place.

770 heart attack survivors were interviewed for the “iAspire,” study which was conducted by researchers from the Galway based National Institute for Prevention and Cardiovascular Health.

Key findings from the report include: 39 percent of heart attack survivors are obese, 40 percent still have high blood pressure and 56 percent don’t have their cholesterol controlled up to 24 months after the attack.

Details of the study have been presented at the Irish Cardiac Society conference at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill this afternoon.

The findings were presented by Professor Bill McEvoy, Medical Research Director of the NIPC which is based at the Croí Heart and stroke centre in Galway city.