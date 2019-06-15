Galway led clinical trial shows promising results for blood cancer patients

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A clinical trial led by an NUI Galway professor has shown promising results for patients with a rare blood cancer.

Multiple Myeloma is a blood cancer which forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell.

Blood Cancer Network Ireland, which is led by Professor Michael O’Dwyer, has now completed the first phase of a new trial which has shown promising results.

Approximately 250 people in Ireland are diagnosed with the rare cancer every year and 170 die as a result.

Irish patients with the condition are the first patients worldwide to take part in the new drug trial to develop a more effective treatment.