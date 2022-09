Galway Bay FM newsroom – A University of Galway lecturer’s ‘Journey to Ireland’ campaign has helped house over 5,000 Ukrainian refugees nationwide.

In February, Grace Kennedy began the campaign by making a plea on Facebook to bring aid to a car park in Doughiska.

Grace has travelled to Poland around twenty times since the Russian invasion began and has been managing the relocation of many of those affected.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Grace expects many of those refugees to stay in Ireland: