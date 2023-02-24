Galway launch for Europe’s first end-to-end sterility postgrad in medtech

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Europe’s first end-to-end sterility assurance postgraduate programme has been launched at the ATU Galway city campus

It has been developed by the Atlantic Technological University and the Irish Medtech Skillnet

Paul Healy, Chief Executive Skillnet Ireland says the programme further enhances Ireland’s reputation as a top global medtech hub

It also highlights the collaborative efforts of industry and academia in developing the highest standards for the medtech sector

The launch was performed today by Junior Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton