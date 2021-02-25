Galway landowners impacted by proposed greenway routes not subject to March submissions deadline

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway farmers who have land in any of the five potential greenway corridors are being advised that the March 1st deadline for submissions does not apply to them.

Fine Gael Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has moved to clarify that landowners impacted by the proposed project will have ample time to give their input in the coming weeks.

It comes as the greenway project team based in Ballinasloe has confirmed that consultations with individual farmers along the five potential route corridors will only begin when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and members of the project team can make farm visits.

In the meantime, farmers can make submissions prior to the March 1st deadline if they wish to do so, and any such submissions can guide later discussions when farm visits get underway.

Deputy Cannon argues it makes sense that farmers who are the key stakeholders in the development of the new greenway would have the opportunity to meet on the ground with the project engineers.