Galway Labour Councillor calls for Government to pass emergency legislation on the eviction ban

The Labour Party have confirmed to Galway Bay FM News that they will table a motion of no confidence in the Government on Wednesday next if emergency legislation on the eviction ban is not passed.

Legislation has been drafted that would extend the eviction ban and Labour leader Ivana Bacik has written to the Taoiseach asking if he would take it on as a government bill as only the government can pass emergency legislation to extend the ban on evictions in time for 1st April.

Councillor Neil McNelis told Galway Bay FM News that the party will support the Sinn Fein Motion that is to be brought before the Dáil this week.

However, if the Government does not act on the emergency legislation, he also confirmed that a motion of no confidence will tabled on Wednesday

He added that the ending of the Eviction Ban will be catastrophic for thousands of households.