Galway Junior Minister staunchly defends 20 million allocation to Connacht Rugby

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne has staunchly defended the substantial government allocation to Connacht Rugby for the development of a new stadium

On Friday morning the Government approved 10 million euro in a sport grant for Connacht Rugby and a few hours later as revealed on Galway Bay fm’s FYI Galway topped it up with an additional 10 million

This was over and above the Department of Sport’s spending limits and raised questions as to how the government could find another 10 million euro in just 6 hours when criticised for it being just half of what was promised

In defending the 20 million allocation Minister Kyne says they were not confident of securing funding from the IRFU as it was not a priority for the body

Chief Whip Seán Kyne says the IRFU didn’t even agree to a meeting with the Western TDs when formally asked for one – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…