Galway Junior Minister calls for road safety improvements at Cloughanover

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for road safety improvements on a dangerous section of the N84 between Galway city and Headford.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney has voiced concerns about the right turn which is the main access to Cloughanover National School.

Minister Canney has written to Galway County Council and the TII to install a lane to ensure safety for cars turning in both directions at the junction.

He says the matter needs to be dealt with quickly before a serious accident happens.