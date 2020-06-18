Galway Joint Policing Committee extends sympathy following Garda shooting in Castlerea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Joint Policing Committee has move to extend its sympathy following the shooting dead of a Garda detective in Castlerea last night.

The Garda killed in county Roscommon overnight has been named as Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Last night the 49 year old was on patrol when he went to deal with an incident on Main street in the town.

The situation evolved into a physical altercation which ended with him being shot dead with his own gun.

The scene remains sealed off pending a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man in his 40s was arrested and is being held at Castlerea Garda Station.

Labour City Councillor and Chair of the Joint City Policing Committee Niall Mc Nelis said it’s a huge shock to the community across the West and to members of the police force.

He said the JPC group stands in solidarity and sadness with An Garda Síochána…