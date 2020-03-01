Galway IT worker left Ireland in 2014 to join Islamic State

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man who worked for a top IT company in Galway left Ireland in 2014 to join ISIS and create propaganda for the terror group.

It’s reported Algerian native Abu Hamza al-Muhajir held Irish citizenship, and traveled to Syria in 2014 with his family.

He is aged in his 50’s and worked in Ireland for over a decade.

When he left for Syria in 2014 with his family, he was working for a top IT firm in Galway.

He also used other names including Saleh Kaki – this is the name by which he is understood to be known to Gardai.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, he was an active member of Galway City’s Islamic community and on occasion, worked at an Islamic stall on Shop Street.

His wife is a Polish national and his children were both born in Ireland.

It’s also believed he played a key role in the recruitment of two medical students at NUI Galway, who left their studies in 2013 to join Islamic State.

Both were later killed in Syria and Iraq.

Due to his skills in IT as well as ability to speak several languages, it’s believed that Abu Hamza worked creating propaganda for Islamic State

It’s also reported that he was known to Lisa Smith, the former Defence Forces member from Dundalk who joined ISIS.

It’s not known if the Algerian national, Irish Citizen, and former IT worker who lived in Galway, is still alive.

Photo by Aladdin Hammami on Unsplash