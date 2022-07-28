Galway Islands use smart technology to monitor sustainable tourism

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of islands off Galway are part of a research study using smart technology to detect the impact of tourism.

ATU is studying six island communities off the west and northwest coast, including Inis Oírr, Inis Meáin, Inis Mór, and Inishbofin.

An increase in visitors to the islands since COVID has brought economic benefits but also added extra pressures on the islands resources.

Using a set of indicators, that have been agreed at European level, the research utilises data being collected from visitors to explore tourist behaviour, origin, spend and carbon footprint