Galway islanders urged to apply for thatch roof grants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway islanders are being urged to apply for grants which support the renovation of thatched roofs.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is encouraging islanders in particular to avail of the grant, which only applies to owner occupied houses.

A grant of two thirds of the approved cost, up to a maximum of €3,800, is available for mainland applications.

While a higher level of assistance of up to €5,700 is available for houses on specified offshore islands.

Householders with a medical card may be eligible for higher grants in both cases – with up to 80 percent of the overall cost available.

Minister Cannon says thatch roofs are an integral part of the tapestry of the Irish countryside.