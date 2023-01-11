Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that Galway is the least interested county in the country in the British Royal Family

A survey carried out by Digital Funnel looked at Google search data from the last 12 months.

Searches analysed included Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles, The Queen and Prince Philip.

The most royal obsessed towns are Mallow, Co. Cork; Portlaoise, Co. Laois and Clonroche, Co. Wexford.

Our reporter Rachel Timoney has been out and about in Galway asking the public about their interest in the royal family.