Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is the 4th wettest county in Ireland so far this year.

According to data of Galway weather stations, around 250mm of rain has fallen in the county since the beginning of the year.

The top spot goes to Kerry, which has seen over 400mm of rainfall.

That’s followed by Cork and Mayo, and the top 5 is rounded off by Sligo.

Researchers at Cork-based O’Flynn Medical, analysed Climate Data from Met Eireann, which found Carlow and Dublin had the least amount of rain.