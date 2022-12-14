Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is now under a status Orange low temperature and ice warning for the whole night, along with 18 other counties.

A second same type warning will come into operation tomorrow evening from 6, and will run until noon on Friday.

That warning covers most of the country, except Donegal.

Met Eireann says it will be extremely cold on both nights with temperatures below -5 degrees leading to severe frost and ice.

The warnings are in addition to the status yellow low temperature warning that’s in place for the entire country until Friday afternoon.