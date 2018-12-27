Current track
Title
Artist

Galway is fourth luckiest county for National Lottery wins

Written by on 27 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dublin has come out on top as the luckiest county in Ireland, when it comes to National Lottery wins over the past 12 months, with Galway coming in fourth.

Galway also had the highest lotto jackpot win of the year when a 8.5 million euro was won by a syndicate who bought their ticket at the Corrib Oil Service Station in Loughrea

Almost 30 million euro has been paid out to punters in the capital, with 49 “top tier” winners across the EuroMillions, Lotto, Daily Millions and Telly Bingo games.

Tipperary is the second luckiest county, with 19.5 million euro won by players in the county, with Cork placed third at 19.1 million.

Galway’s position as fourth luckiest saw the county win just under 15.7 million euro.

The National Lottery made 23 people millionaires this year, with more than 436 million euro in prizes won.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

County Councillors vote to put money towards property marking machine

27 December 2018

0 0

More than 6 million euro for city roads

27 December 2018

0 0

Deadline closes for submissions on proposed Galway City Ring Road

27 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Galway is fourth luckiest county for National Lottery wins

Thumbnail
Previous post

Planning permission to be sought for primary care centre on Inishbofin

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend