Galway is county with the third highest number of charities in Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is the county with the third highest number of charities in Ireland.

The Charities Regulator’s Annual Report for 2022 shows there are over 11,000 registered charities in Ireland.

While it also found over 70 percent of charities were compliant with the Charities Governance Code.

There are 664 charities registered in Galway – that’s behind Dublin with over 3,000 and Cork with over 1,000.

There were 11,506 charities operating in the State last year according to the report, which was published today.

Over 600 concerns were brought to the Charities Regulator last year – mostly relating to governance concerns, and the legitimacy of certain charities.

The report also showed 41% of registered charities failed to file their annual accounts on time, despite being legally bound to do so.