Galway International Arts Festival’s First Thought programme will this year explore some of the big topics and debates of the moment

Presented in association with the University of Galway, it brings together voices from Ireland and across the world.

Arts Festival Chief Executive John Crumlish says it will deliver fresh perspectives on a range of topics.

Examples of the extensive programme include Channel 4 News’ International Editor Lindsey Hilsum in conversation with Fintan O’Toole on the war between Ukraine v Russia on July the 22nd, Diarmaid Ferriter, Anne Dolan and Gearoid O’Tuathaigh in conversation asking the question what did we learn from the Decade of Centenaries on July 23rd, Rory Hearne, Michelle Norris and Hugh Brennan in conversation with Kathy Sheridan on the housing issue on July 29th and Professor Martin Curley in conversation with Paul Cullen on The Best Medicine for a Sick Healthcare System pm Sunday the 30th.

The Galway International Arts Festival begins on July the 17th and runs until the 30th.