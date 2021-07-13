Galway International Arts Festival unveils in person and digital programme for 2021

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway International Arts Festival has unveiled its programme of live in-person and online arts experiences for 2021.

The event has moved from its traditional slot in July to the later timeline from August 28th to September 18th.

This year’s line-up will includes world premieres and new collaborations, alongside an enhanced digital programme.

Tickets go on sale online this Friday at 10am at giaf.ie

The line-up includes 10 premieres and commissions, including a new play from Enda Walsh, Medicine and a new production of Happy Days performed in the Irish language in Inis Oírr.

The second part of John Gerrard’s Mirror Pavilion, Leaf Work will open the 2021 festival when it premieres in Derrigimlagh Bog Connemara on August 28th.

GIAF will also partner with Other Voices for a special live-streamed festival concert from St Nicholas’ Church, as part of the Courage series which will feature NewDad, Anna Mullarkey, Tolü Makay, Susan O’Neill and Mick Flannery.

The First Thought programme will also feature this year with discussions focusing on everything from cyber-hacking to the impact of remote working on rural Ireland to vaccine development.

John Crumlish, Chief Executive of GIAF told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the festival is indoors and outdoors, city and county, in person and online.

