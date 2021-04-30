Galway International Arts Festival postponed until Autumn

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – This year’s Galway International Arts Festival has been postponed until Autumn.

The event – which usually runs in July – has been pushed back due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers hope the new date will allow for the successful rollout of the vaccination programme.

However, the popular Big Top venue and all associated acts are being postponed until July 2022.

Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets, which will be valid for next year.

The new dates for the 2021 Galway International Arts Festival are August 28th until September 18th – with a full programme to be released in June.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Chief Executive John Crumlish says there will likely be considerable restrictions in place.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…

Photo – Galway International Arts Festival