15 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway International Arts Festival officially begins

The 2024 Galway International Arts Festival will be officially launched tonight.

The festival runs over the next two weeks, with a packed programme of arts and cultural events taking place.

There are also plenty of free exhibitions spread out across the city, along with the popular Festival Garden taking over Eyre Square.

Previews of some shows have already taken place, while the Big Top is now constructed and ready to host multiple gigs over the next two weeks.

The 2024 festival is being officially launched at the Galmont Hotel in the city from 9 tonight.

