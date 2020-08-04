Galway International Arts Festival launches revised Autumn programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway International Arts Festival has launched its revised Autumn programme.

The programme which takes place across September and October will consist of a mix of live arts and digital components.

The Festival opens on Thursday September 3rd with John Gerrard’s much anticipated outdoor mirror and LED lighting installation “Mirror Pavillion.”

“Mirror Pavillion,” is being produced in partnership with Galway 2020, and will be hosted at the Claddagh Quay before moving to Connemara’s Derrigimlagh Bog in October.

Meanwhile, Domhnall Gleeson will return to the Galway stage in a special preview performance of Enda Walsh’s new play “Medicine.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale on the GIAF website on Monday August 10th.

Festival Arts Director Paul Fahy says the programme is designed to be accessible to as many people as possible…